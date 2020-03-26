Saints Roll out #ClassicSaintsCommunity Series to Benefit Local Charities

ST. PAUL, MN - Businesses across the world are reaching out and helping one another. The Saints did their small part on March 16 when they took their radio ad buy, which would normally be used to promote tickets on sale, and donated it to local non-profits whose messaging is more important at this time. The Saints took to social media asking which charitable organization would benefit most from these radio spots. The response was overwhelming. Unable to help everyone, the Saints vowed to come up with another idea to help additional organizations that can support the greater good.

The #ClassicSaintsCommunity Series gives back to non-profits that focus on helping those in need during these trying times. Over the next five weeks the Saints will roll out special offers, via social media, which provide a significant discount or added value benefit, PLUS 20-25% of the purchase price from each offer will be donated to a local non-profit. The first offer fans can take advantage of is purchasing a $100 gift card, which can be used for anything at CHS Field during Saints games, and fans receive a total of $125 in gift cards. In addition, the Saints will donate $25 of the $100 purchase to a non-profit organization. The donation for the first #ClassicSaintsCommunity Series will go to Second Harvest Heartland. They work to end hunger through community partnerships.

"Hunger will not take a break during the coronavirus," said Allison O'Toole, CEO Second Harvest Heartland. "The good news is that the growing need has been matched by the community's willingness to help. We've proven, once again, that in Minnesota we can count on our neighbors in challenging times and if we keep it up, we can ensure that no Minnesotan will fight this virus hungry."

The Saints will partner with a new non-profit each week and that organization will receive all donations from the week's offer. The Saints received more than 75 different charitable submissions either directly from the non-profits or from people nominating their favorite organization.

The Saints donated their radio ad buy to two worthy non-profit organizations: Second Harvest Heartland and Catholic Charities. Catholic Charities serve those most in need and advocate for justice in the community. It is their mission help in those darkest, hardest moments to provide help and hope for a better future.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made our mission to serve those most in need even more critical, but also markedly more challenging and complex. Above all else, we are so grateful for the way the community and partners like the Saints and others are coming together and responding any way they can," said Hayley Mueller, VP of Development at Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis. "From donated ad time, to innovative ways to make hand sanitizer, first-time volunteers and words of encouragement. We are so proud to be part of this community."

The Saints give more than $250,000 in donations to local non-profits annually accounting for more than 2,000 non-profit and community organizations.

