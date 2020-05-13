Saints Opening Day Becomes Nopening Day with Virtual Celebration on May 19

May 13, 2020 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - In an alternate universe the St. Paul Saints sixth season at CHS Field opens with all the pomp and circumstance of a home opener, a sold out crowd watching a banner raising ceremony, getting another look at the 2019 championship trophy, and a chance to put a tidy bow on their title run by honoring last season's team. With the season postponed until July, the Saints are setting up for the most unique start to a season in franchise history with the first, and hopefully only, Nopening Day.

The Saints will combine the nostalgia of their first game at CHS Field in 2015 with virtual "stay at home" promotions, capped off by a live Xcel Energy fireworks display from CHS Field all while watching from the comfort of your home.

The celebration begins with a curbside pick-up "Nopening Day" t-shirt giveaway in front of CHS Field. The Saints will hand out 500 shirts (two per car) from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Fans can pull their car up to Broadway St. between 5th and 6th Streets to participate in this one of a kind giveaway.

The virtual gameday festivities begin at 6:00 p.m., via the Saints Facebook and Twitter platforms at StPaulSaints, with a special message from Saints Owner and President, Mike Veeck. Following that are the pre-game celebrations from May 21, 2015, the first game in CHS Field history. Fans can relive the amazing Mardi Gras style parade that included St. Paul City Council, government officials and various other groups instrumental in the fruition of CHS Field along with stilt walkers, jugglers, fire swallowers and (family friendly) burlesque dancers. Along with those pre-game festivities will be messages from the Saints Naming Rights Partner, CHS, and Founding Partners, Securian Financial, Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Ecolab, and SPIRE Credit Union. The Saints will virtually raise their 2019 American Association banner. Following the All-Star introductions, the National Anthem was sung by gospel singer Robert Robinson along with the 1st Covenant Church Community Choir and Park Ave UMC Choir.

First pitch between the Saints and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will be broadcast at 6:45 p.m. During the broadcast, those tuning in will have a chance to win prizes throughout the night.

The Saints popular on field promotions will take place virtually from the homes and cities of ushertainers and front office staff. Enjoy the hilarious Saint Paul Eye "Eyeball Race" speeding down a Twin Cities street or the Regions Making A Bed Race taking place in the house of a staff member. All your favorites like Singing with Seigo, a smooch from Gert the Flirt or Nerdrobics with The Nerd will be streamed right into your living room.

Sun Country Airlines will have perhaps the most special moment of the night as the Saints honor our Everyday Heroes with videos from various Twin Cities hospitals. Videos highlighting the women and men on the front lines in recognition of their incredible service.

Following the game is an interview with Saints manager George Tsamis on his thoughts from that memorable 2015 inaugural game at CHS Field.

The night is capped off with a live five minute Xcel Energy fireworks show from CHS Field which fans can watch via the Facebook and Twitter streams.

