Saints Opening CHS Field to Fans, Media for Twins Alternate Training Site Workouts
April 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - Come one, come all. The gates at CHS Field will open for the month of April so fans and media can watch the Minnesota Twins alternate site workout.
Information for Fans: Those interested in attending workouts will need to purchase tickets HERE: https://sp1.glitnirticketing.com/spticket/web/ev_list.php?event_list_id=176. All tickets are $5 and will be along the right field/first base side of the ballpark from sections 101-106. Tickets can be purchased in blocks of two to six and you will NOT be allowed to leave an available seat open when purchasing tickets. For example, if you want to purchase three tickets in a pod where four are available, you will need to purchase all four. For those looking to purchase just one ticket, contact the Saints box office at 651-644-6659 Monday-Friday 9-5 or Saturday 10-2. Concessions will be open during all workouts.
Players and Staff Scheduled to Participate:
Staff:
Manager: Toby Gardnehire
Pitching Coach- Mike McCarthy Pitching Coach- Cibney Bello Hitting Coach- Matt Borgschulte
Development Coach- Tyler Smarslok
Pitchers (20)
Andrew Albers Shaun Anderson Charlie Barnes
Daniel Coulombe Jhoan Duran Luke Farrell
Ian Gibaut Tom Hackimer Ian Hamilton
Griffin Jax Derek Law Robinson Leyer
Ryan Mason Juan Minaya Chandler Shepherd
Devin Smeltzer Glenn Sparkman Lewis Thorpe
Andrew Vasquez Brandon Waddell
Catchers (3)
Caleb Hamilton Ben Rortvedt TomÃ¡s Telis
Infielders (5)
Travis Blankenhorn Nick Gordon Tzu-Wei Lin
Drew Maggi JT Riddle
Outfielders (5)
Keon Broxton Alex Kirilloff Trevor Larnach
Rob Refsnyder Brent Rooker
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from April 2, 2021
- Saints Opening CHS Field to Fans, Media for Twins Alternate Training Site Workouts - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Saints Opening CHS Field to Fans, Media for Twins Alternate Training Site Workouts
- Family Matters: Former Saints Manager, George Tsamis, Hired to Run Youth Baseball/Softball Development Program
- Batting Practice, Beer, Brats, and Baseball: Saints to Hold Twins Watch Party on April 8
- Fantastic: Saints Will Open to 27% Capacity for Home Opener on May 11; Limited Number of Single-Game Tickets on Sale March 17
- MLB Postpones Start of Triple-A Season, Saints Now Open May 4, First Home Game May 11