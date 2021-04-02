Saints Opening CHS Field to Fans, Media for Twins Alternate Training Site Workouts

ST. PAUL, MN - Come one, come all. The gates at CHS Field will open for the month of April so fans and media can watch the Minnesota Twins alternate site workout.

Information for Fans: Those interested in attending workouts will need to purchase tickets HERE: https://sp1.glitnirticketing.com/spticket/web/ev_list.php?event_list_id=176. All tickets are $5 and will be along the right field/first base side of the ballpark from sections 101-106. Tickets can be purchased in blocks of two to six and you will NOT be allowed to leave an available seat open when purchasing tickets. For example, if you want to purchase three tickets in a pod where four are available, you will need to purchase all four. For those looking to purchase just one ticket, contact the Saints box office at 651-644-6659 Monday-Friday 9-5 or Saturday 10-2. Concessions will be open during all workouts.

Players and Staff Scheduled to Participate:

Staff:

Manager: Toby Gardnehire

Pitching Coach- Mike McCarthy Pitching Coach- Cibney Bello Hitting Coach- Matt Borgschulte

Development Coach- Tyler Smarslok

Pitchers (20)

Andrew Albers Shaun Anderson Charlie Barnes

Daniel Coulombe Jhoan Duran Luke Farrell

Ian Gibaut Tom Hackimer Ian Hamilton

Griffin Jax Derek Law Robinson Leyer

Ryan Mason Juan Minaya Chandler Shepherd

Devin Smeltzer Glenn Sparkman Lewis Thorpe

Andrew Vasquez Brandon Waddell

Catchers (3)

Caleb Hamilton Ben Rortvedt TomÃ¡s Telis

Infielders (5)

Travis Blankenhorn Nick Gordon Tzu-Wei Lin

Drew Maggi JT Riddle

Outfielders (5)

Keon Broxton Alex Kirilloff Trevor Larnach

Rob Refsnyder Brent Rooker

