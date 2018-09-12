Saints Make T-Bones Suffer in Game 2 of Championship Series

ST. PAUL, Minn. - It was a tough night for the Kansas City T-Bones Wednesday, as they took the field for Game 2 of the American Association Championships, leading the series 1-0. Back-to-back home runs in the sixth, including a two-run shot by former T-Bone Zach Walters, helped seal a 6-0 Kansas City loss.

After being defeated by seven runs Tuesday evening, the St. Paul Saints put the first run on the board tonight and took their first lead of the series. Both teams were scoreless going into the bottom of the fourth when Max Murphy hit a hard grounder, that was misplayed by Mason Davis, and landed him on second. He moved up on a passed ball and scored on a sac fly to center by Kyle Barrett.

In the bottom of the fifth, Justin O'Conner reached on a lead-off walk, which was followed by a Nathaniel Maggio infield single. Back-to-back fielder's choice hits by Dan Motl and Joey Wong brought O'Conner home for the Saints second run of the game and a 2-0 lead.

Relief pitcher Joe Filomeno came in for starter Hunter Adkins in the sixth. Sioux City's Brady Shoemaker walked, then former T-Bone Zach Walters blasted a two-run home run, putting the Saints up 4-0. On a 3-1 pitch, the next batter, Dante Bichette Jr., hit a solo shot to and it was suddenly 5-0 St. Paul.

Nick Lee worked the seventh in relief for the T-Bones, but there was no relief. Max Murphy singled and moved to third on a pair of wild pitches. A two-out single to right by Kyle Barrett then brought Murphy home to make it 6-0 Saints.

That's where the score stayed as the T-Bone fell with a final score of 6-0. Saints starter Eddie Medina worked eight scoreless innings, giving up only three hits and striking out five.

