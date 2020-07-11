Saints Left with Sour Taste in Their Mouth After 12-4 Loss to Milkmen

FRANKLIN, WI - The St. Paul Saints got two home runs from unlikely sources on Saturday afternoon at Franklin Field. Unfortunately, after they scored three runs in the second inning, they gave up 11 unanswered runs in a 12-4 loss to the Milwaukee Milkmen. The loss ends a streak of nine consecutive victories over the Milkmen dating back to last season.

The Saints jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second when Troy Alexander led off with a single to right. With one out Mitch Ghelfi drilled a two-run homer over the right field wall, his first of the season and just his 11th in 278 career games, to give the Saints a 2-0 lead. Two batters later Mikey Reynolds hit a solo homer, his first of the season and his 11th in 425 career games, making it 3-0.

The euphoria from those two home runs ended in the third as the Milkmen began their onslaught against Saints pitching. Christian Correa led off with a single to left and, with two outs, Dylan Tice doubled him to third. Mason Davis followed with a two-run double off the wall in right cutting the Saints lead to 3-2.

In the fourth the Milkmen took the lead for good. They loaded the bases with one out on a walk to Zach Nehrir, a single by Adam Brett Walker, and a hit by pitch to Correa. Aaron Hill then drilled a grand slam the opposite way, over the right field wall, giving the Milkmen a 6-3 lead. Saints starter Mike Devine went 5.0 innings allowing six runs on eight hits.

In the sixth the Saints defense deserted reliever Nick Belzer. Logan Trowbridge led off with a single to right and, with one out, moved to second on Hill's single. With two outs Tice hit a liner to center that hit off the glove of Justin Byrd, for an error, scoring Trowbridge and Hill to make it 8-3. The next hitter, Davis, hit a fly ball that hit off the glove of right fielder Troy Alexander for a run scoring error making it 9-3. Belzer went 1.0 inning allowing three unearned runs.

The Milkmen plated two more in the seventh when the first two hitters reached on infield singles to short off of Spencer Jones. Trowbridge made it 10-3 with an RBI single to right. Three batters later Brett Vertigan collected an RBI double making it 11-3.

The teams traded runs in the eighth with a Connor Justus RBI infield single for the Saints and a solo home run by Nehrir for the Milkmen. Jones went 2.0 innings allowing three runs.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. The Saints send RHP Ryan Zimmerman (0-1, 4.77) to the mound against Milkmen RHP Taylor Ahearn (0-0, 1.80). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

