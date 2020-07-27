Saints John Silviano Muscles His Way to American Association Pointstreak Player of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, SD - Not one. Not two. But three home runs in the week for John Silviano. Add to that a four-hit game and an RBI in four straight and it all adds up to an incredible week for the first baseman. It was so impressive that the American Association has recognized the power hitting left-hander with the Pointstreak Player of the Week for the week of July 21-26.

The week started quietly for Silviano who collected a hit and an RBI on July 21. Then it started to take off. In the finale of the first three-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries Silviano went 4-5 with a home run and three RBI. Over the last two games of the week he went 3-7 with two home runs and five RBI. For the six games played Silviano was 8-23 with three home runs, nine RBI, five runs scored and three walks. He's homered in his last two games, the third time in his career he has homered in back-to-back games. His current four-game RBI streak ties his career high.

On the season Silviano is hitting .268 with five home runs and 17 RBI in 20 games. In 82 at bats he has scored 12 runs, has two doubles, a .315 on base percentage, and a .476 slugging percentage. Silviano has three, three-hit games and the four-hit game.

The 26-year-old Silviano spent two months with the Saints in 2019 and hit .241 with 13 home runs and 38 RBI in just 57 games. In 220 at bats he scored 32 runs, clubbed 11 doubles, had a .333 on base percentage and a .468 slugging percentage. In his 57 games, he had 16 multi-hit games, two, two home run games and went deep in back-to-back games on July 9 and 10. Silviano collected four or more RBI three times including hitting a grand slam with five RBI on August 13 at home against Winnipeg. In the playoffs he hit .290 with a couple of doubles and five RBI, including an insurance RBI double in the seventh inning of Game 3 of the American Association Finals as the Saints swept the Sioux City Explorers in three games.

Silviano began the 2019 season at Double-A Jacksonville in the Miami Marlins organization. He was hitting .151 with four home runs and 14 RBI in 65 games.

In 2012, Silviano was drafted in the 13th round by the Toronto Blue Jays out of Summit Christian (FL) High School. He spent three seasons in the Blue Jays organization and played in just 80 games. In 2012 he hit .164 with two home runs and 17 RBI in 39 games with the GCL Blue Jays. The following year he played in 34 games at the rookie level Appalachian League and hit .141 with three home runs and 10 RBI. In 2014 he played in just seven games with the GCL Blue Jays before being released on July 10.

Silviano then took an interesting route back to organizational ball. He went to school at Division II Lynn (FL) University and had one year of eligibility per DII NCAA rules. By rule, he needed to sit out the 2015 year and could play in 2016. In his lone year at Lynn University he hit a robust .405 with 31 home runs and 76 RBI in 51 games. In 200 at bats he scored 70 runs, ripped 14 doubles, one triple, had a .528 on base percentage and a .950 slugging percentage for a ridiculous 1.478 OPS. He set school records for a single season in home runs, total bases (190), slugging, and RBI, third in runs, fourth in on base percentage and eighth in average. His 31 home runs in a single season were also the third most in a career. Silviano was named 1st Team All-America at catcher by ABCA/Rawlings, Daktronics/D2CCA and NCBWA. He was the South Region Player of the Year and 1st Team All-Conference by the same three organizations. He was selected the Sunshine State Conference Player of the Year.

After his monster season in college, Silviano signed as a free agent with the Marlins organization and was assigned to Single-A Greensboro where he hit .212 with eight home runs and 19 RBI in 44 games. In 156 at bats he scored 17 runs, smacked 13 doubles, had an on base percentage of .281 and a slugging percentage of .449. He doubled in four-straight from July 1-6.

In 2017, Silviano put up solid power numbers in the Florida State League, a pitching dominant league. He hit .245 with 13 homers and 55 RBI in 103 games. In 384 at bats he scored 48 runs, slugged 17 doubles, five triples, had an on base percentage of .311 and a slugging percentage of .417. He finished second in the league in home runs/at bats (1/29.54). Silviano was impressive, hitting three grand slams during the year on June 3, June 14 and July 20. On June 14 he hit two home runs, including the grand slam, and had a career high seven RBI.

Silviano had one of his best seasons as a professional in 2018 as he was selected an MiLB.com Organizational All-Star. He began the season at High-A Jupiter where he hit .281 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI in 65 games. In 228 at bats he had eight doubles, two triples, a .363 on base percentage and a .491 slugging percentage. His season was highlighted by a two homer, six RBI performance on April 14 at Daytona and then came back the next game and hit the fourth grand slam of his career. Overall, he had four games of four or more RBI. His season was interrupted by injury on June 21 and he returned in early August for a five-game rehab stint in the Gulf Coast League. Following that, he was promoted to Jacksonville where he hit .167 with three home runs and seven RBI in 20 games.

This is the second consecutive weekly honor for the Saints. For the week of July 14-19, Mike Devine was named the Pitcher of the Week.

