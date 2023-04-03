Saints Home Opener, April 4 Postponed Because...Minnesota

April 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The third snowiest winter in the history of Minnesota has wreaked havoc on a number of people during the winter that, apparently, will never end. For the St. Paul Sants, it's going to disrupt their first home game of 2023. Due to the storm on March 31 that dumped roughly nine inches of snow on CHS Field, plus the 90% chance of snow/rain showers on Tuesday, and who are we to question the meteorologists, the St. Paul Saints in conjunction with the International League and Iowa Cubs have decided to postpone the April 4 game. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 8 with Game 1 beginning at 1:07 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with Game 2 beginning approximately 30 minutes at the conclusion of Game 1.

The Opening Night hoodie sweatshirt giveaway will be moved to April 8 and fans wanting to take advantage of the giveaway can exchange their tickets for that game, or any of the remaining 2023 regular season games. Gates will open at 12:30 p.m. on April 8.

Fans that purchased tickets via saintsbaseball.com or over the phone, will have a voucher placed in their account, equal to the amount of the tickets purchased, that can be used towards any 2023 Saints home game and does not need to be used for the makeup date. Fans that purchased tickets in person must redeem their tickets in person at the box office for any 2023 Saints home game. Box office hours are Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The Saints home opener will now be on Wednesday, April 5 at 6:37 p.m. against the Iowa Cubs.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.