Saints Go Front to Back with Promotions During August 17-22 Homestand

ST. PAUL, MN - When the St. Paul Saints come up with their promotions for the year they wipe the slate clean from the previous season. With just three home series left, we'll play sweet music while honoring our Native American friends. Put on your favorite team jersey as we try to put out any fires we've caused throughout the season. We'll definitely cop to the fact that card collectors will love this homestand. So, bring the entire family as the Saints are home from August 17-22.

Tuesday, August 17 vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 5:30 p.m. resumed game from June 20, regularly scheduled game will follow 30 minutes after - Team Card Set Giveaway (First 1,500 fans) presented by SPIRE Credit Union

This might be the most important team card set giveaway in the history of the Saints franchise. And no, this has nothing to do with it being the first season in Triple-A. Have you seen the trading card industry over the last year? These things are like gold now (or Bitcoin?). Trading cards are going for hundreds and thousands of dollars on the open market. Now, we can't promise you that ours will fetch you that kind of coin, but before our players reach the Major Leagues these are some of their first baseball cards of their career. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Saints team card set presented by SPIRE Credit Union. Trade them, sell them, use them in the spokes of your bicycle (do kids still do this?). Whatever you decide to do with them, enjoy the Twins of Tomorrow, Today. You can bring your new baseball cards on any trip as you enjoy a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, August 18 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:05 p.m. - Toilet Paper Drive presented by Innovative Office Solutions

It's the 10th annual Toilet Paper Drive presented by Innovative Office Solutions. Technically, last year was year 10, but no one is counting anything that happened in 2020. Whether you're a front to back, back to front, fold it into squares, or scrunch it type of person this is a day we can all agree giving back is most important. While the average person spends approximately three years sitting on the toilet during their lifetime, they use more than 60,000 rolls of toilet paper in that time. With so much TP being consumed the St. Paul Saints and Innovative Office Solutions are rolling out their annual Toilet Paper Drive. The collection of toilet paper on this night will be donated to 2nd Harvest Heartland. No matter where you go in the state, toilet paper is bountiful on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, August 19 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:05 p.m. - Native American Heritage Night presented by Treasure Island Resort and Casino

Fun fact: the first Native American to don a baseball jersey was Louis Sockalexis of the in 1897 for the Cleveland Spiders. Learn that and much more as we present Native American Heritage Night, with the Prairie Island Indian Community, presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino. Join us as we celebrate Native American culture and history through music, dance, language, food, and so much more. In all, 52 Native Americans have played in the Major Leagues, including former Boston Red Sox and New York Yankee, Jacoby Ellsbury (Navajo). Overall, there are 562 recognized Indian tribes, bands, nations, pueblos, rancherias, communities, and Native Villages in the U.S and we celebrate them all. Kick back and relax on a Thirsty Thursday.

Friday, August 20 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:05 p.m. - A Night at the Orchestra presented by Cub

When our promotions go off without a hitch it's like beautiful music played by an orchestra. The conductor, in this case our Director of Promotions Sierra Bailey, is in synch with our ushertainers, who are in synch with our on field promotions, who in turn are helping our contestants make fools of themselves. Our promotions aren't the only music you will hear tonight. The Mississippi Valley Orchestra, whose mission it is to infuse the lives of dedicated musicians, will bring their variety of classical music to CHS Field presented by Cub. Throughout the night they will regale the crowd in music that will resonate from your head down to your toes. Stick around following the game for our Friday night fireworks powered by Xcel Energy as the Mississippi Valley Orchestra will provide the soundtrack to the colorful show.

Saturday, August 21 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:05 p.m. - Police vs. Fire presented by Leafline Wellness

They are more than just the men and women that help protect our property, our physical well-being, and our personal liberty. They work together helping keep us safe, but tonight they are adversaries on the field as we celebrate Police vs. Fire presented by Leafline Wellness. Which department can get into an eyeball costume and run the fastest? Which can smoothly catch a baby coming out of the birthing canal? More importantly, which of these two departments can spin around a bat the fastest and then hit a ball? We'll find out the answer to all these questions and more when they battle it out during our on field promotions. Both the police and fire will look great in our Hawaiian shirts on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, August 22 vs. Iowa Cubs, 2:05 p.m. - Jersey Giveaway (500 Youth & 500 Adult) presented by Mint Mobile

The Saints and Twins came together for an historic affiliation this season and now fans can go home with a replica jersey that pays homage to both franchises presented by Mint Mobile. The first 500 youth and 500 adults will receive the replica powder blue uniforms that will bring back a nostalgic feel for Twins fans. This color pattern, borrowed from the Twins in the 1970s and early 80s, has the Saints script in red across the chest along with a dark blue-white-red color combination appears on the end of the uniform sleeve. You will be the envy of all your friends when you get your hands on this jersey. Stick around after the game as kids can run the bases on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 for bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for the drink rail, infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (September 11) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

