Saints Finish February with Offensive Outburst

GENEVA, IL - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (32-14-0-2, 66 pts) scored eight goals for the first time this season in an 8-3 win over the Chicago Steel (15-27-4-1, 35 pts) on Friday night.

Jonathan Morello led the way for Dubuque, setting up three goals and adding one of his own for a career-high four points.

For the sixth-straight game, the Fighting Saints opened the scoring in Friday's win with Gavin Cornforth's first of two first-period goals just 6:26 into play. Cornforth added his team-leading 19th goal with just under five to go in the first with Matthew Desiderio earning his first of two assists and Morello's first of the night. Desiderio snapped a nine-game point drought with the two points.

Morello, Cornforth and linemate Colin Frank combined for eight points in the win for Dubuque as Frank scored and assisted in his 100th USHL game.

Melvin Ekman's third of the season on a rebound chance just 1:43 after Cornforth's second sent Dubuque to the second period with a 3-0 lead.

In the second, Michael Barron's 18th kickstarted another three-goal period for Dubuque. Lucas Van Vliet and Torkel Jennersjö added tallies as Dubuque scored the first six goals of the contest.

A double-minor penalty against the Saints led to two quick third-period power-play goals for Chicago less than a minute apart. The Saints bounced back shortly after with Frank's goal at 5:16 of the third to make it a 7-2 game.

The Steel scored a third, but Morello capped the night with his seventh goal of the year after a Charlie Arend setup.

Jan Špunar made 25 saves in his 20th victory of the season for the Saints.

Dubuque and Chicago return to the ice on Saturday night in Dubuque to complete the weekend home-and-home series.

