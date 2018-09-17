Saints Documentary, For the Fun of the Game, Selected for Participation in Baseball Film Festival

ST. PAUL, MN - Jack Morris finished his illustrious career with the St. Paul Saints in 1996 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017. Ila Borders, who pitched for the Saints in 1997, has had some of her paraphernalia displayed in the hallowed Museum. Now baseball fans who go to Cooperstown will get the opportunity to find out more about those two, along with the entire story of the franchise. The 25-year Anniversary documentary, For the Fun of the Game written, directed and produced by Saints Director of Digital Media and Video Production Jordan Lynn, has been selected for participation in the Baseball Film Festival At The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

The film festival is being held in Cooperstown from September 21-23 and For the Fun of the Game is one of five full length films, of at least 45 minutes or longer, being shown at the festival. It will be the final film shown during the weekend on Sunday, September 23 at 11:30 a.m. before the film festival wrap-up. In total 19 films, including shorts, will be shown throughout the weekend.

The film, which was featured as part of the "Insiders Series" for the Twin Cities Film Festival back in early May, celebrates the 25-year history of the Saints, from 1993-2017, and shows the early misconceptions the organization needed to overcome, the struggles it endured, and the numerous success stories during the Saints history. There are interviews with owners Mike Veeck, Marv Goldklang, and Bill Murray, former Saints players Kevin Millar, Leon Durham, and Brandon Kintzler, along with current and former front office members. The documentary is an hour long.

This is the 13th Annual Baseball Film Festival at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and it recognizes the twin traditions of film and baseball. Tickets for each screening are free, but must be reserved. For more information about the film festival check out the website: https://baseballhall.org/Events/film-festival-2018?date=0.

