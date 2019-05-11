Saints Begin Exhibition Season with 13-2 Victory over Crow River Valley League All-Stars

GREEN ISLE, MN - It's become an annual tradition, one the St. Paul Saints have never lost. The Saints took their show to Green Isle, MN to take on the Crow River Valley All-Star team, the 11th year the Saints have played a townball game. In their first exhibition game of the season the Saints defeated the All-Stars 13-2 in front of a sold out crowd at The Yard at Green Isle.

The Saints got the scoring started in the second when Brady Shoemaker led off with a single to center. With one out Burt Reynolds walked and Blake Schmit knocked home Shoemaker with a single to right, giving the Saints a 1-0 lead. Jeremy Martinez followed with a walk to load the bases. With two outs Josh Allen made it 3-0 with a two-run single to left.

The big blow came in the third when the Saints put up a five spot courtesy of a big blast from Martinez. With two outs three straight singles by Shoemaker, Devon Rodriguez and Reynolds loaded the bases. Schmit walked forcing in a run that gave the Saints a 4-0 lead. That brought up Martinez who deposited a grand slam over the right field wall to make it 8-0.

In the fourth the Saints used the long ball again as Max Murphy went to the opposite field for a solo shot to right giving the Saints a 9-0 lead.

In the fifth, Schmit doubled with two outs and came into score when Martinez' grounder to third went under the glove of third baseman Jared Deske making it 10-0.

The Saints continued to add to their offensive total in the seventh as Reynolds doubled to left-center and, with two outs, Dan Motl singled home Reynolds making it 11-1.

The Saints scored their final two runs in the eighth. With runners at first and second and one out Jabari Henry made it 12-1 with an RBI single. Two batters later Schmit finished his impressive day with an RBI single. He finished the game 3-3 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored.

Saints ace Eddie Medina got the start and was masterful in his 4.0 innings of work allowing just one hit while walking one and fanning two.

Five Saints relievers did the rest with the most impressive outing going to rookie right-hander Nick Belzer. The former Minnesota State University Mankato hurler fanned all three batters he faced.

The Saints continue their exhibition schedule on Monday, May 13 with a 7:05 p.m. game against the Sioux City Explorers at CHS Field.

