Saints Back in American Association Finals for First Time Since 2011

September 9, 2018 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - On September 8, 2016 the St. Paul Saints won their first ever 1-0 playoff game in Game 1 of the Division Series in Winnipeg. Two years later, to the day, the Saints won a 1-0 game, but this time it sent them to the American Association Finals for the first time since 2011. They will now try to end a 14-year title drought when they play the best-of-five series against the winner of the South Division Game 5 between the Kansas City T-Bones and Sioux City Explorers on Sunday night.

The Saints will host Games 1 and 2 on Tuesday, September 11 and Wednesday, September 12. Playoff tickets are available now and can be purchased at saintsbaseball.com. They can also be purchased by visiting the Saints Box office at CHS Field at 360 Broadway Street, or by calling (651) 644-6659 beginning on Monday, September 10 at 9:00 a.m. Box Office hours on Monday are from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. The Box Office will open the morning of Game 1 at 9:00 a.m. and again the morning of Game 2 at 9:00 a.m.

The schedule for the Division Series is as follows:

Game 1: Tuesday, September 11 vs. Kansas City/Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, September 12 vs. Kansas City/Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, September 14 @ Kansas City/Sioux City, TBA

Game 4 (if necessary): Saturday, September 15 @ Kansas City/Sioux City, TBA

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, September 16 @ Kansas City/Sioux City, TBA

Ticket prices for the playoffs are the same as the regular season: $5 for berm seating (available only on day of game in person at the box office), $6 for bleacher seats, $14 for outfield reserved, $16 for the drink rail, $18 for infield reserved and $18 for home plate reserved. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.