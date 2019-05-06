Saints Annual Block Party, World's Largest Game of Catch Presented by District Energy, on May 15 at Union Depot

ST. PAUL, MN - It's the ultimate gathering of friends, neighbors and fans in one spot. With the St. Paul Saints about to begin their fifth season at CHS Field the annual World's Largest Game of Catch, presented by District Energy, will once again take place just blocks from their award-winning ballpark.

On Wednesday, May 15 the Saints block party goes from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Union Depot's North Plaza located off of 4th St., in front of the lightrail stop. The event serves as a kick-off to the 2019 season and fans are encouraged to bring their gloves. Everyone in attendance will receive a free soft baseball with the Saints and District Energy logos.

Fans will have a chance to meet the 2019 Saints team, players and coaching staff, get autographs and play catch with the players. The 2019 four-legged pig will be unveiled for the first time along with the swine's name.

After a month-long Name the Pig Contest, presented by the Star Tribune, the 2019 pig will be introduced, and his name will be revealed. In past seasons, names have coincided with reality show stars (Kim Lardashian and Kris Hamphries in 2012), sports icons (Brat Favre in 2010), local flair (Garrison Squeallor in 2007), national flavor (Stephen Colboar in 2014), baseball lore (The Great Hambino in 1998), music (Mackleboar in 2013, Justin Bieboar in 2011, Squeal Diamond in 2004, The Notorious P.I.G. - Piggy Smalls in 2003 and Hammy Davis Jr. in 2000), an ode to the neighborhood they moved into in 2015 (Pablo Pigasso), iconic Minnesota artists (Little Red Porkette), the political landscape (Boarack Ohama in 2008 and Alternative Fats in 2017), and popular video games (Porknite in 2018).

"The Lowertown neighborhood has welcomed us with open arms since we moved," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Derek Sharrer. "We view this as not only a party ?to start our season, but a celebration of Lowertown ?and all that it has to offer."

The Saints, St. Paul BOMA and District Energy will be joined by participating sponsors Walser Automotive, KSTC45, Sun Country, Chuck & Don's and SPIRE Credit Union. Sister Rosalind Gefre will be giving massages to benefit her Christian Ministry.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating (limited number available in advance of each game while the remainder will be offered only on game day, in person at the box office), $6 for SPLASH bleacher seats, $14 for outfield reserved, $16 for the drink rail and $18 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday Home Games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (May 27, July 2 and September 2) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 12:00 p.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

The Saints open the 2019 season with a 10-game homestand with Opening Day on Thursday, May 16 against the newest team in the American Association, the Milwaukee Milkmen, at 7:05 p.m. For more information contact the Saints at 651-644-6659 or visit saintsbaseball.com.

