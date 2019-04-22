Saints Add to Front Office Roster, Promote from Within

April 22, 2019 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - Going into year number five at CHS Field the St. Paul Saints continue to fill the necessary positions they need to become an even stronger group. Looking for those five-tool performers isn't always easy, but the organization feels they've made the off-season moves to take the team to the next level. We're not talking about on the diamond, but the central nervous system that is the front office. The Saints have promoted Zane Heinselman to Director of Sales and hired five new employees: Ticket Office Coordinator, Aaron Boetger, Marketing and Creative Service Manager, Rob Thompson, Clubhouse Manager, JP LaBelle, Social Media Coordinator, Jessy Exline, and Account Executive, Ticket Sales and Corporate Partnership, Will Harris.

As Director of Sales, Heinselman will oversee the training, mentoring, and guidance of the Saints sales staff while being responsible for his own significant group ticket and corporate partnership sales budget. He will continue to be an important contributor to the overall operation while taking an increased role in the strategic planning process. He began with the Saints in 2014 as an intern and was hired prior to the 2015 season as a Ticket Sales Account Executive. He quickly became one of the leading group sales associates and received a promotion to Corporate Sales Manager in 2016. Heinselman graduated from St. John's with a degree in Global Business Leadership in 2015 and played soccer all four years.

Boettger takes over as Ticket Office Coordinator and will oversee all aspects of the Saints ticket office operation. W hile being the primary service contact for season ticket holders and those purchasing single-game tickets, Boettger will also play a significant role in the Saints' relationship with their ticketing partner, Glitnir Ticketing. P rior to joining the Saints, Boettger was working with Kroenke Sports and Entertainment where he was in Creative Service Project Management, handling all the digital and creative for the Outdoor Sportsmen Group brands. He was with Kroenke Sports and Entertainment from 2016-18. Boettger graduated from the University of Dubuque, where he also played baseball, in 2016 with a degree in Sports Marketing and Management.

As Creative Services and Marketing Manager, Thompson will oversee all design projects related to marketing, advertising and brand development . Prior to joining the Saints Thompson worked for Allegra & Image 360 where he was a graphic designer with a concentration on designing large format and signage. He spent four years with Allegra & Image 360 from 2015-19. Prior to that, he began his design work with Fast Signs from 2007-15. Thompson is a 2009 graduate of Brown College with a degree in Visual Communications.

LaBelle will oversee the Saints clubhouse operation, while managing a staff that takes care of the visitor's clubhouse and umpires locker room, working closely with Athletic Trainer Jason Ellenbecker, manager George Tsamis, and his coaching staff. LaBelle graduated from Missouri State University in 2018 with a degree in Sports Administration.

Exline will help implement the Saints social media strategy along with taking an active role in analytical marketing on all platforms. Exline is a December, 2018 graduate of Indiana University at the Management School of Public & Environmental Affairs. While there she worked for Indiana University in the University Marketing Department.

Harris joins the Saints upon his May graduation from St. John's University and will focus on selling group tickets and experiences along with helping implement corporate and group activation. He joins the organization after spending the 2018 summer as a Corporate Sales Intern.

The Saints open the 2019 season with a 10-game homestand with Opening Day on Thursday, May 16 against the newest team in the American Association, the Milwaukee Milkmen, at 7:05 p.m. For more information contact the Saints at 651-644-6659 or visit saintsbaseball.com.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating (limited number available in advance of each game while the remainder will be offered only on game day, in person at the box office), $6 for SPLASH bleacher seats, $14 for outfield reserved, $16 for the drink rail and $18 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday Home Games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (May 27, July 2 and September 2) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Beginning March 16, Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 12:00 p.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.