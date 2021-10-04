Safe Trick Or Treating Event Returns to Four Winds Field on October 25

SOUTH BEND, IN - For the fourth year in a row, the South Bend Cubs will partner with the South Bend Police Department for Stu and Swoop's Cops and Goblins trick or treating event on Monday, October 25 at Four Winds Field. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and trick or treating will run until 7:30 p.m.

This event will be limited to 8,000 ticketed guests. Tickets can be picked up at the South Bend Police Department and the Cubs Den Team Store beginning Monday, October 11. The Cubs Den Team Store is open Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Additional locations to pick up tickets will be announced on the South Bend Police Department's Facebook page. Tickets will not be made available on the day of the event and only those with a ticket will be allowed to enter. Those interested in attending are encouraged to get their tickets early to guarantee entry.

Families with tickets for each member will be allowed to enter the stadium through the centerfield gate, located at the corner of Western Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard, between the buildings of The Ivy at Berlin Place. Guests will be allowed to park in any paved lot around the stadium for free with the exception of the Ivy at Berlin resident parking lots.

The trick or treating line will split in two once inside the stadium. Guests will only be allowed through one line. Distribution tables will be placed throughout the stadium and candy will be distributed by vendors and placed in the bags or buckets of the trick or treaters. Guests will exit the stadium through Gates A or B, which are the gates on the home plate side of Four Winds Field. In order to keep the flow of traffic moving in one direction, guests will not be allowed to backtrack through the line.

The Cubs Den Team Store will be open to the public during the event. Access to the Cubs Den Team Store will be available through the William Street entrance only.

Any other businesses and organizations who are interested in hosting and sponsoring a table at the event can contact Officer Keenan Lane at 574-235-5941 for more information. This is a rain or shine event.

