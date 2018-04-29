Sadowy Reassigned to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned forward Dylan Sadowy (SAD-oh-way) to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

In his second year pro, the 22-year-old Sadowy appeared in 13 regular season games with the Griffins in 2017-18 and tallied nine penalty minutes. As a rookie in 2016-17, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound winger banked six points (4-2-6) and 18 PIM in 38 regular season appearances with Grand Rapids and was a part of the team's Calder Cup championship.

Sadowy logged 29 points (12-17-29), a plus-nine rating and 20 PIM in 39 contests with Toledo this season and tied for second on the club with five power play tallies. In his Kelly Cup Playoff debut, Sadowy adds one assist in five games, as the Walleye recorded a four-game sweep of Indy in the opening round and currently trail Fort Wayne 1-0 in the Central Division Finals.

Sadowy also competed in six games with Toledo last season and picked up four points (1-3-4).

Prior to turning professional, the Brampton, Ontario, native played four seasons (2012-16) in the Ontario Hockey League, where he totaled 188 points (116-72-188), a plus-23 rating and 245 PIM in 258 regular season games.

San Jose's fifth choice, 81st overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Sadowy was acquired by the Red Wings in May 2016.

The Griffins host Manitoba in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the Central Division Semifinals on Monday at 7 p.m.

