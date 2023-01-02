Sad News to Share from the Hat Tricks' Family

It is with great sadness, that we report the passing of long time Danbury Hockey fan & Hat Tricks season ticket holder - Melanie Frenkel.

Melanie, who attended games with her husband Evan and daughter Rachel, was a fixture behind the home team goal sitting in Section 108. With great pride & dedication, Melanie took on the role of Team Doorman, opening and closing the rink doors when the team would enter and exit the ice. Melanie developed many long-standing relationships with the players over the years as she was the first face they would see when they hit door to enter the arena.

In addition, Melanie's passion was not just limited to Danbury Ice Arena as she would frequently travel with her family to watch the team play on the road where she could easily be identified on the road with her Hat Trick license plates. Unofficially, it is a safe estimation, that Melanie saw more live Danbury Hat Tricks games than anyone.

Team Captain, Jonny Ruiz commented, "Rest in peace to an amazing person. You will be missed." General Manager/Head Coach Billy McCreary added, "The are no words that can properly express the sorrow we feel with Melanie's passing. When people ask me what we can attribute our teams success to, they often ask about the players, the coaches, and the ownership. And, sure they all have a hand in our success. However, if I asked you what you will fight harder for, your job or your family, the answer is simple you will fight harder for your family than your job. Well, that's why we are successful, because we simply fight for our family. Melanie is and will always be the cornerstone of our family. Her passion, pride, and relentless support of Danbury hockey will forever inspire us to fight as hard as she did. Not only did you open the door to the arena, you opened the door into our hearts, where you will forever remain."

Last year as Melanie began her courageous battle against ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) the team dedicated the playoff run to her with a video and personal message.

Team President, Herm Sorcher stated, "Melanie has been such a great friend over the years. She truly loved the game and she was always there to support our efforts. She was part of the team, one of the family, Rest in Peace Melanie."

The team will honor Melanie before this weekend's games and have plans to place a permanent commemorative piece near her seat location.

The funeral services for Melanie will be Wednesday, January 4th at 1 pm at the Jowdy Kane Funeral Home on Granville Avenue in Danbury, Connecticut.

