Sacramento Snaps Four-Game Losing Streak vs. Rainiers

West Sacramento, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (53-40) saw their streak of four straight road wins snapped on Saturday night at Sutter Health Park, dropping a 7-5 decision to the homestanding Sacramento River Cats (39-53). Tacoma still holds a 10-5 advantage head-to-head with the Cats this season, and Jantzen Witte (3 RBI) and Jose Marmolejos each collected three hits in defeat.

The River Cats leapt to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, when Giants top prospect Heliot Ramos homered to centerfield, his second Triple-A long ball. The Rainiers struck back in the third, when Witte lined a single to left, scoring Dillon Thomas and Jack Reinheimer, who both walked. The game was tied 3-3 in the fourth, after Marmolejos led off with a double and eventually scored on a Sam Travis sac fly.

Sacramento un-tied the game during the home side of the fourth, on a two-run Jason Krizan homer to right-center, his 10th.

Trailing 5-3 in the sixth, Tacoma pulled within a run when Brian O'Keefe blasted a solo shot to center, his seventh Triple-A home run. The Rainiers re-tied it in the seventh when Reinheimer singled and moved over on a Donovan Walton walk, to score moments later on a Witte RBI single. Reinheimer, who was on base three times Saturday (2 BB, 2 R), has now reached base in 17 consecutive games with at least a walk or hit.

A 5-5 game in the bottom of the eighth inning, Krizan lifted a sac fly for a SAC lead. A Bryce Johnson RBI single gave the River Cats a 7-5 advantage, which turned out to be an insurance run. The Rainiers had won the previous four meetings between the clubs.

Tacoma will next be in action on Sunday afternoon, a 1:05 PT first pitch at Sacramento. Lefty Ian McKinney is scheduled to start for the Rainiers, against right-hander Sean Hjelle for the River Cats.

