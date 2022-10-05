Sacramento River Cats 2022 End of Season Notes
October 5, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
Team Leaders, Hitting
Runs: Austin Dean - 68
Hits: Austin Dean - 105
Doubles: Jason Krizan - 30
Triples: Austin Dean - 5
Home Runs: David Villar - 27
RBIs: David Villar - 82
Walks: David Villar - 55
Stolen Bases: Bryce Johnson - 31
OPS (min 100 plate appearances): David Villar - 1.022
Team Leaders, Pitching
Games: Joey Marciano - 56 (franchise record)
Starts: Sean Hjelle - 22
Innings Pitched: Enmanuel De Jesus - 101.2
Wins: Sean Hjelle - 6
Saves: Joey Marciano - 9
Strikeouts: Enmanuel De Jesus - 118
ERA (min 50.0 innings): Joey Marciano - 4.12
AVG (min 50.0 innings): Wei-Chieh Huang - .238
