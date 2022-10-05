Sacramento River Cats 2022 End of Season Notes

October 5, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







The Sacramento River Cats would like to thank the best fans in Minor League Baseball, as well as our media partners who work with us throughout the season.

Team Leaders, Hitting

Runs: Austin Dean - 68

Hits: Austin Dean - 105

Doubles: Jason Krizan - 30

Triples: Austin Dean - 5

Home Runs: David Villar - 27

RBIs: David Villar - 82

Walks: David Villar - 55

Stolen Bases: Bryce Johnson - 31

OPS (min 100 plate appearances): David Villar - 1.022

Team Leaders, Pitching

Games: Joey Marciano - 56 (franchise record)

Starts: Sean Hjelle - 22

Innings Pitched: Enmanuel De Jesus - 101.2

Wins: Sean Hjelle - 6

Saves: Joey Marciano - 9

Strikeouts: Enmanuel De Jesus - 118

ERA (min 50.0 innings): Joey Marciano - 4.12

AVG (min 50.0 innings): Wei-Chieh Huang - .238

