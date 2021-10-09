Sacramento River Cats - 2021 End of Season Notes
October 9, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
After a year with no Minor League Baseball, the reigning Triple-A National Champion River Cats had an extremely successful season despite ending the year at 56-71, with 38 players suiting up for both San Francisco and Sacramento in 2021. Highlights included outfielder Drew Robinson's inspiring comeback to the diamond, outfielder Braden Bishop's two walk-off home runs, and the first nine-inning no-hitter in River Cats' history.
Team Leaders, Hitting
Hits: Jason Krizan - 136
Doubles: Jason Krizan - 26
Triples: Arismendy Alcántara, Braden Bishop, Bryce Johnson - 5
Home Runs: Arismendy Alcántara - 17
RBIs: Jason Krizan - 73
Walks: Bryce Johnson - 48
Stolen Bases: Bryce Johnson - 30
OPS (min 100 plate appearances): Thairo Estrada, .937
Team Leaders, Pitching
Games: Silvino Bracho - 49
Starts: Tyler Beede - 16
Innings Pitched: Yunior Marte - 56.2
Wins: Kervin Castro - 6
Saves: Silvino Bracho - 8
Strikeouts: Silvino Bracho - 65
ERA (min 20.0 innings): Sammy Long - 2.05
AVG (min 20.0 innings): Sam Selman - .167
