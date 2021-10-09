Sacramento River Cats - 2021 End of Season Notes

October 9, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







After a year with no Minor League Baseball, the reigning Triple-A National Champion River Cats had an extremely successful season despite ending the year at 56-71, with 38 players suiting up for both San Francisco and Sacramento in 2021. Highlights included outfielder Drew Robinson's inspiring comeback to the diamond, outfielder Braden Bishop's two walk-off home runs, and the first nine-inning no-hitter in River Cats' history.

Team Leaders, Hitting

Hits: Jason Krizan - 136

Doubles: Jason Krizan - 26

Triples: Arismendy Alcántara, Braden Bishop, Bryce Johnson - 5

Home Runs: Arismendy Alcántara - 17

RBIs: Jason Krizan - 73

Walks: Bryce Johnson - 48

Stolen Bases: Bryce Johnson - 30

OPS (min 100 plate appearances): Thairo Estrada, .937

Team Leaders, Pitching

Games: Silvino Bracho - 49

Starts: Tyler Beede - 16

Innings Pitched: Yunior Marte - 56.2

Wins: Kervin Castro - 6

Saves: Silvino Bracho - 8

Strikeouts: Silvino Bracho - 65

ERA (min 20.0 innings): Sammy Long - 2.05

AVG (min 20.0 innings): Sam Selman - .167

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from October 9, 2021

Sacramento River Cats - 2021 End of Season Notes - Sacramento River Cats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.