Sacramento Republic FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Edward Kizza scored the only goal and Eric Dick posted a seven-save shutout as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 1-0 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park to continue their undefeated streak and push closer to the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.

