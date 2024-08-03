Sacramento Republic FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

Sports stats



August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Edward Kizza scored the only goal and Eric Dick posted a seven-save shutout as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 1-0 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park to continue their undefeated streak and push closer to the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.
