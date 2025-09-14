Sacramento Republic FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Remi Cabral and Ihsan Sacko scored second-half goals as Phoenix Rising FC rallied to earn a 2-2 draw against Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park after Russell Cicerone and an own goal had given the hosts a two-goal lead at the halftime break.







