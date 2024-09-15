Sacramento Republic FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
September 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Sebastian Herrera and Kieran Phillips each found the net off assists by Jack Gurr as Sacramento Republic FC took a 2-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Heart Health Park to remain in second place in the Western Conference standings.
Check out the Sacramento Republic FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 15, 2024
- Roots Concede Early, Fall 0-1 at Home to San Antonio FC - Oakland Roots
- Leo Fernandes Lifts Rowdies to Late Win Over Pittsburgh - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Republic FC Blanks Phoenix Rising FC, 2-0 - Sacramento Republic FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.