Sacramento Republic FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

September 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Sebastian Herrera and Kieran Phillips each found the net off assists by Jack Gurr as Sacramento Republic FC took a 2-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Heart Health Park to remain in second place in the Western Conference standings.

