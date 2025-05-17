Sacramento Republic FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights
May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Sacramento Republic FC matches second-largest victory in club history, defeats Las Vegas Lights FC for first time since 2023 in 5-0 drubbing at Heart Health Park though goals from Sebastián Herrera, Jack Gurr, Lewis Jamieson, Nick Ross, Trevor Amann.
