Sacramento Republic FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Sacramento Republic FC matches second-largest victory in club history, defeats Las Vegas Lights FC for first time since 2023 in 5-0 drubbing at Heart Health Park though goals from Sebastián Herrera, Jack Gurr, Lewis Jamieson, Nick Ross, Trevor Amann.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 17, 2025

