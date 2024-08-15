Sacramento Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

August 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Goals in either half by Kieran Phillips and Jared Timmer led Sacramento Republic FC to a dominant 2-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Heart Health Park with Timmer's late insurance goal the first of his professional career in his 134th appearance in the USL Championship.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.