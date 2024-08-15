Sacramento Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
August 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Goals in either half by Kieran Phillips and Jared Timmer led Sacramento Republic FC to a dominant 2-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Heart Health Park with Timmer's late insurance goal the first of his professional career in his 134th appearance in the USL Championship.
