Sacramento Republic FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

March 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Justin Dhillon converted a pair of penalty kicks - the second in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time - as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC rallied for a 2-2 draw against Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park after Jack Gurr and Russell Cicerone had staked the hosts to a two-goal lead.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.