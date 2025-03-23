Sacramento Republic FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
March 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Justin Dhillon converted a pair of penalty kicks - the second in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time - as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC rallied for a 2-2 draw against Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park after Jack Gurr and Russell Cicerone had staked the hosts to a two-goal lead.
