Sabrina Ionescu Wins Eastern Conference Player of the Month - July
July 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Sabrina Ionescu went on a tear in July to lead the Liberty to a 5-1 record as she earned Eastern Conference Player of the Month
23.2 PPG 4.7 RPG 4.8 APG
