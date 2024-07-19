Sports stats



New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu Wins Eastern Conference Player of the Month - July

July 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Sabrina Ionescu went on a tear in July to lead the Liberty to a 5-1 record as she earned Eastern Conference Player of the Month

23.2 PPG 4.7 RPG 4.8 APG

