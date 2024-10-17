Sabrina Ionescu Makes Epic Game Winner to Uplift Liberty Past Lynx 80-77 in Game 3 of the FINALS

October 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.