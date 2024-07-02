Sabrina Ionescu Earns June Eastern Conference Player of the Month (July 2, 2024)
July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
From dropping deep triples to dishing out impressive dimes, Sabrina Ionescu averaged 19.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, and 7.4 AST per game to earn Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors.
