Sabres Sign Smith to One-Year Contract

July 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed forward C.J. Smith to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $874,125.

After making his NHL debut with one assist in two games for the Sabres in 2016-17, Smith (5'11", 181 lbs., 12/1/1994) completed his first full professional season in 2017-18 by tallying 44 points (17+27) in 57 AHL games with the Rochester Americans. His totals ranked third among Amerks skaters in points, tied for second in goals and tied for third in assists. Smith's fast start in 2017-18 earned him a spot in the 2018 AHL All-Star Challenge, where he recorded five points (3+2) to earn Most Valuable Player honors.

Prior to signing with the Sabres as a free agent in March 2017, Smith finished his three-year college career at UMass Lowell with 125 points (56+69) in 120 games. Among his collegiate accolades were Hockey East All-Tournament Team selections in each of his final two seasons and a Hockey East Tournament MVP nod in 2017 following an eight-point (4+4) output in five games as a member of the champion River Hawks.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.