Sabres Sign Nelson to Two-Year Deal

May 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed defenseman Casey Nelson to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $812,500.

Nelson (6'1", 185 lbs., 7/18/1992) appeared in a career-high 37 games with the Sabres during his third NHL season in 2017-18. He recorded eight points (3+5) and eight penalty minutes while averaging 18:47 of ice time per game.

Through three seasons with the Sabres, Nelson has totaled 12 points (3+9) and 20 penalty minutes in 55 games. The Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin native has added 32 points (9+23) in 98 AHL games with the Rochester Americans.

