Sabres Sign Nelson to Two-Year Deal
May 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed defenseman Casey Nelson to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $812,500.
Nelson (6'1", 185 lbs., 7/18/1992) appeared in a career-high 37 games with the Sabres during his third NHL season in 2017-18. He recorded eight points (3+5) and eight penalty minutes while averaging 18:47 of ice time per game.
Through three seasons with the Sabres, Nelson has totaled 12 points (3+9) and 20 penalty minutes in 55 games. The Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin native has added 32 points (9+23) in 98 AHL games with the Rochester Americans.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2018
- Sabres Sign Nelson to Two-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Checkers Announce Specials for Second-Round Playoff Games - Charlotte Checkers
- Condors & Condors Community Foundation Donates Nearly $480,000 in 2017-18 - Bakersfield Condors
- Calgary Flames to Participate in the 2018 O.R.G. NHL China Games - Stockton Heat
- IceHogs Announce Broadcast Schedule for Central Division Finals - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Agree to Terms with Free Agent Forward Michael Lindqvist - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Moose Release Three Skaters - Manitoba Moose
- True North to Collect Food for Winnipeg Harvest at Upcoming Hockey Events - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Sabres Sign Nelson to Two-Year Deal
- Amerks Season Ends in Game 3 Loss to Crunch
- Sabres Sign Victor Olofsson
- MacWilliam Suspended for Three Games
- Amerks Bring up Six from Cincinnati