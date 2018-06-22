Sabres Select Dahlin First Overall at 2018 NHL Draft

June 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres selected defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (FrÃ¶lunda - SHL) with the first overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Dahlin (6'3", 185 lbs., 4/13/2000) appeared in his second professional season in 2017-18, posting 20 points (7+13) and tying for fourth among all SHL defensemen with seven goals in 41 games. Through two SHL seasons, he has totaled 23 points (8+15) in 67 regular-season games, adding eight points (4+4) in 20 postseason contests.

A native of LidkÃ¶ping, Sweden, Dahlin won a silver medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship in Buffalo. His six points (0+6), plus-7 rating and 23:08 average ice time at the tournament all led or tied to lead his team, helping earn him Best Defenseman honors and a spot on the tournament All-Star Team.

Dahlin also represented Sweden at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship as a 16-year-old and, at 17, was the youngest player at the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

With the selection, Dahlin joins Mats Sundin (Quebec - 1989) as just the second Swede ever selected first overall in the NHL Draft. He is the third player to be selected first overall by the Sabres, joining Gilbert Perreault (1970) and Pierre Turgeon (1987).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.