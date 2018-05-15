Sabres, Pilut Agree to Entry-Level Deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed defenseman Lawrence Pilut to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Pilut (5'11", 179 lbs., 12/30/1995) led all Swedish Hockey League defensemen with 38 points (8+30) in 52 games for HV71 last season and was named the 2017-18 SHL Defenseman of the Year. He also ranked fifth in the league in assists and 13th in points.

A native of Tingsryd, Sweden, Pilut recorded 71 points (15+56) in 191 career SHL games, all for HV71. He also represented Sweden at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he scored two goals and added two assists in eight games.

