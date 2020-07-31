Sabres Ink Murray to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has signed forward Brett Murray to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Murray, 2 2, spent last season with the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League, recording 24 points (9+15) in 55 games, ranking second behind only Jacob Bryson in rookie scoring.

Murray joined the Amerks out of training camp following a career-year with the Youngstown Phantoms (USHL) in 2018-19. In 62 contests in Youngstown, the Bolton, Ontario native led all USHL skaters with 41 goals and finished second in the league with 76 points on his way to earning USHL First All-Star Team honors .

Prior to his second stint with Youngstown, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound forward played two seasons at Penn State University (Big-10), where he produced seven points (1+6) in 33 career games. In his first season with the Nittany Lions, Murray helped the club claim the Big-10 Conference Championship and later went on to help the program make its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

Murray was Buffalo's fourth-round selection (99th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.

