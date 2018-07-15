Sabres Ink Bailey
July 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed forward Justin Bailey to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $715,000.
Bailey (6'4", 214 lbs., 7/1/1995) recorded a career-high three goals and added one assist in 12 NHL games during his third professional season in 2017-18. He also appeared in 37 AHL games for the Rochester Americans, where he finished with 15 points (10+5) and a plus-3 rating before adding two goals in three AHL playoff contests.
A native of Buffalo, New York, Bailey was drafted by the Sabres in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft. During his three-year professional career, Bailey has recorded eight points (5+3) in 52 NHL games and 96 points (53+43) in 159 AHL games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2018
- Sabres Ink Bailey - Rochester Americans
- O'Regan, Baptiste Sign One-Year Deals - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.