Sabres Ink Bailey

July 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed forward Justin Bailey to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $715,000.

Bailey (6'4", 214 lbs., 7/1/1995) recorded a career-high three goals and added one assist in 12 NHL games during his third professional season in 2017-18. He also appeared in 37 AHL games for the Rochester Americans, where he finished with 15 points (10+5) and a plus-3 rating before adding two goals in three AHL playoff contests.

A native of Buffalo, New York, Bailey was drafted by the Sabres in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft. During his three-year professional career, Bailey has recorded eight points (5+3) in 52 NHL games and 96 points (53+43) in 159 AHL games.

