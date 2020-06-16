Sabres Announce Changes to Amerks Hockey Operations Department

June 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton, Head Coach Chris Taylor and Assistant Coaches Gord Dineen and Toby Petersen have all been relieved of their duties.

"We wish Randy, Chris, Gord and Toby well and thank them for their contributions in overseeing the development of the organization's top prospects in Rochester over the last three years," said Amerks owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

