Sabres Acquire Sheary, Hunwick from Penguins

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has acquired forward Conor Sheary and defenseman Matt Hunwick from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

"Conor has proven himself to be a reliable forward with an ability to come through in big games, whose playoff experience speaks for itself," General Manager Jason Botterill said. "Conor and Matt will bring a winning pedigree to our team, and we expect them both to complement our group very well."

Sheary (5'8", 175 lbs., 7/8/1992) joins the Sabres after winning two Stanley Cups in his first three NHL seasons, scoring the overtime winner in Game 2 of the 2016 Stanley Cup Final against the San Jose Sharks and totaling 19 points (6+13) in 57 career postseason contests.

The Winchester, Massachusetts native played in a career-high 79 games with the Penguins in 2017-18, following up a career-best 53 points (23+30) in 61 games during the 2016-17 season. In his three seasons with Pittsburgh, Sheary totaled 93 points (48+45) in 184 regular-season games.

A native of Warren, Michigan, Hunwick (5'11", 200 lbs., 5/21/1985) recorded 10 points (4+6) and 21 penalty minutes in 42 games last season for Pittsburgh. During the course of his 11-year NHL career, Hunwick has compiled 117 points (25+92) and 203 penalty minutes in 521 games and added seven assists in 26 career playoff contests.

The defenseman was selected by the Boston Bruins in the seventh round (224th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft and has represented the United States in two major international competitions, earning a gold medal at the 2004 IIHF World Junior Championship and a bronze medal at the 2013 IIHF World Championship.

