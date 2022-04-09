SA Long Balls Level Series

CORPUS CHRISTI - Solo home runs by Brandon Dixon, Esteury Ruiz and Korry Howell muscled the Missions to a 3-2 win over the Hooks Saturday night at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh thanks to a lead-off double by Yainer Diaz and an RBI single off the bat of Shay Whitcomb. The Hooks were poised to build on their 2-1 edge when, with runners at second and third, Cesar Salazar laced a line drive to right-center. Ruiz raced deep into the gap from center field and made a full extension diving catch, robbing Salazar of extra bases and a two RBIs.

Then, to lead off the eighth, Ruiz made it a 2-2 affair with a dinger to left-center against Tyler Brown.

The Hooks could not muster a run in the home half despite placing the first two runners on base via walks.

Howell capitalized in the ninth by hitting a two-out homer to center for the 3-2 edge.

Whitcomb and Wilyer Abreu gave the Hooks another big chance in the ninth with a single and double, respectively. With runners at second and third, Missions closer Kevin Kopps bounced a pitch in the dirt, prompting Whitcomb to scamper home. Catcher Chandler Seagle recovered the ball quickly and cut down Whitcomb at the plate for the second out. Kopps then struck out Cesar Salazar to cement the Missions victory.

Brown struck out five and walked one over the final four innings. Hooks starter Jaime Melendez also fanned five while working four frames. Of the Missions four hits, three left the yard.

Knuckleballer Matt Waldron limited Corpus Christi to a single marker in five innings pitched.

Hooks lefty Julio Robaina meets right-hander Thomas Eshelman in the rubber match Sunday afternoon. First pitch 1:05.

