Ryne Nelson Shines in 5-2 Win at Tri-City

May 27, 2021







PASCO, WASH. - The last time Ryne Nelson pitched at Gesa Stadium, he was the winning pitcher in relief in the Hops' victory in the decisive fifth game of the 2019 Northwest League Championship Series --- and it was the only win of Nelson's career.

Until Wednesday night.

Now working as a starter --- and back with the Hops two levels higher in the newly renamed High-A West League --- Nelson earned the first regular season win of his career in a 5-2 Hops victory over the Tri-City Dust Devils. The former Oregon Ducks righthander worked 6.2 innings (his longest pro outing), allowing just two hits, no runs, no walks, and striking out seven. Blake Workman worked the final 2.1 innings to earn his second save, allowing a two-out, two-run home run to Tri-City's Brendon Davis in the ninth. Hillsboro (9-11) has won four of their last five games, while Tri-City (5-15) has dropped 14 of their last 16.

The Dust Devils did their best in the early innings to hand a blowout win to the Hops, but Hillsboro initially showed no inclination to accept the offer. In the first seven innings, the Hops drew eight walks, had a hit batter, had two players reach base despite striking out, and there were four Tri-City errors... and yet the Hops, who at that point were just 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position, led just 3-0.

Hillsboro added two runs in the ninth inning on doubles by Blaze Alexander, Tristin English and Axel Andueza. Alexander and Spencer Brickhouse each had two hits for Hillsboro, and English made a nice play on a foul ball, falling into the Hops' dugout after making the play to end the bottom of the sixth.

On Thursday at Gesa Stadium, the Hops will seek their first three-game winning streak of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30, with airtime at 6:15 on Alt 102.3 FM and alt1023.iheart.com.

