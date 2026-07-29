Ryland Rees Re-Signs for Three Years

Published on July 29, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey announced today that the team has re-signed alternate captain Ryland Rees to a three-year deal.

"Ryland is a tremendous defenseman who excels in transition and makes an impact in every facet of the game," said Carey. "He's a proven leader both on and off the floor, and we're thrilled to have him back as an alternate captain for the next three seasons. His experience, character, and commitment are invaluable to our organization."

This past season, Rees was the recipient of the team's Community Service Award, which honors the player who has dedicated himself to serving and giving back to the Rochester community. It marks the second time in his career that Rees has received the honor.

"I'm absolutely ecstatic to lock in three more years with the Knighthawks," said Rees. "Living right here in Rochester and being deeply involved with our front office and community efforts has made this city feel like home in every sense. I love this group of guys, I love this organization, and I'm deeply grateful for the community that shows up for us day in and day out. Rochester is a special place, and I'm thrilled to keep giving everything I've got-on and off the floor-for our fans, this team, and this city over the next three years."

The Port Coquitlam, BC, native enters his seventh season with the Knighthawks after becoming the first-ever pick of the Rochester Knighthawks' new franchise in 2019. In his inaugural season, he recorded 11 points on four goals and seven assists while being one of just four Knighthawks rookies to appear in all 12 games.

He finished the year tied for 10th in scoring among all NLL rookies and second behind only former teammate Cory Highfield for the most points among all first-year transition players, earning All-Rookie Team honors for the 2019-20 season.

He was named the team's Defensive MVP in his first three seasons and won his first Community Service Award following the 2023-24 campaign. Rees is currently second in Knighthawks franchise history in games played. Rees also ranks third in the franchise all-time for loose-ball recoveries (455), second in caused turnovers (83), and fourth in blocked shots (46).

Before getting drafted, Rees played his college ball at Stony Brook, where he was a two-time team captain. In his senior year, he earned America East Defender of the Year honors after scooping up 40 ground balls and causing 16 turnovers. He played his Junior "A" ball in Port Coquitlam. He was traded to the Coquitlam Adanacs in his final season in 2018 and won the Minto Cup.







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 29, 2026

Ryland Rees Re-Signs for Three Years - Rochester Knighthawks

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