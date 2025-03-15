Sports stats



NLL Rochester Knighthawks

Rylan Hartley Hero HL vs. OTT

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Rochester's Rylan Hartley stood on his head against Ottawa, making 49 saves in an 18-8 W.

Roll the Hartley highlight reel Ã°Å¸"Â½Ã¯Â¸Â

