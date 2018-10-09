Rychel Scores First Goal of the Season and Foo, Quine & Klimchuk Record Multi-Point Efforts During Opening Weekend
October 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Records
Last Week's Record: 0-1-1-0, 1 point
Overall Record: 0-1-1-0, 0.250 Points Percentage, 5th in the Pacific Division
Last Week's Results
Oct. 5 - Stockton Heat 1 at Bakersfield 8
Oct. 6 - Stockton Heat 5 vs. Ontario 6 (OT)
This Week's Schedule
Fri, Oct 12 - Stockton Heat at Ontario Reign - Citizens Business Bank Arena (7:00 p.m.)
Sat. Oct. 13 - Stockton Heat vs. San Jose Barracuda - Stockton Arena (6:00 p.m.)
Recent Transactions
10/6 - Anthony Peluso recalled to Calgary from Stockton
10/5 - Curtis Lazar assigned to Stockton from Calgary
10/5 - Rasmus Andersson recalled to Calgary from Stockton
10/5 - Mason McDonald assigned to Kansas City
10/3 - Zach Fischer assigned to Kansas City
Team Leaders
Goals: Spencer Foo with 2
Assists: Alan Quine with 2
Points: Spencer Foo with 3
PIMs: Kayle Doetzel with 12
Wins: N/A
Losses: Tyler Parsons with 1
GAA: Jon Gillies with 5.77
SV%: Jon Gillies with 0.813
Team Stats
Goals For: Week: 6 | Overall: 6
Goals Against: Week: 14 | Overall: 14
Power Play: 1-8 (12.5%), T-18th in AHL
Penalty Kill: 6-11 (54.5%), 28th in AHL
Records vs. Opponents
Pacific Division
Bakersfield (0-1-0-0)
Colorado (0-0-0-0)
Ontario (0-0-1-0)
San Diego (0-0-0-0)
San Jose (0-0-0-0)
Tucson (0-0-0-0)
TOTALS vs. PACIFIC: (0-1-1-0)
Central Division:
Iowa (0-0-0-0)
Manitoba (0-0-0-0)
San Antonio (0-0-0-0)
Texas (0-0-0-0)
TOTALS vs. CENTRAL: (0-0-0-0)
Calgary Flames (NHL)
Record Last Week: 1-1-0, 2 points
Record Overall: 1-1-0, 2 points, 3rd in Pacific Division
This Week's Schedule:
Tue. Oct. 9 - Flames at Nashville Predators (5:00 p.m. PST)
Thu. Oct. 11 - Flames at St. Louis Blues (5:00 p.m. PST)
Sat. Oct. 13 - Flames at Colorado Avalanche (7:00 p.m. PST)
Kansas City Mavericks (ECHL)
This Week's Season Opener:
Fri. Oct. 12 - Mavericks at Allen Americans (5:05 p.m. PST)
News and Notes
The Heat were one of seven other teams in the AHL who played an overtime game during opening weekend including Chicago, Colorado, Milwaukee, Ontario, Springfield, Texas and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Stockton is tied 16th in the AHL averaging 3 goals per game, averages the 23rd most shots for in the AHL with 26 per game and tied-22nd with 34 shots against
Kerby Rychel joined Derek Grant, Matt Frattin and Andrew Mangiapane as first goal scorers for the Stockton Heat in a season
Rychel will also be wearing #12 going forward this season
Alan Quine played in his 200th AHL game on Friday and then recorded his first multi-point effort since recording a hat trick on April 2, 2016 while with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Tyler Parsons became the second goalie ever to open the season between the pipes as Jon Gillies had previously started all three of the Heat's opening nights, however, Gillies has now played in each of the Heat's opening night games
Curtis Lazar made his Heat debut on Saturday vs. Ontario, his first AHL game since 11/18/16 while playing with the Binghamton Senators
Approaching Milestones
Kerby Rychel is 1 assist from 100 AHL assists
Jon Gillies is 2 starts away from 100 pro starts
He's also 13 wins away from 50 AHL wins
He's also 14 starts away from his 100th AHL start
Andrew Mangiapane is 4 assists from 50 AHL assists
He's also 9 goals from 50 AHL goals
He's also 13 points away from 100 AHL points
Marcus Hogstrom is 5 points from 100 pro points (SWE, KHL, AHL)
Morgan Klimchuk is 6 points away from 100 AHL points
He's also 8 goals away from 50 AHL goals
He's also 10 games away from 200 AHL games
Buddy Robinson is 7 assists from 100 AHL assists
Michael Paliotta is 8 points away from 50 AHL points
Spencer Foo is 8 points from 50 AHL points
Rinat Valiev is 9 assists from 50 AHL assists
Tyler Graovac is 9 points away from 150 pro points (NHL, AHL)
Alan Quine is 11 assists away from 100 AHL assists
Recently Accomplished Milestones
Andrew O'Brien recorded his 50th AHL point with his goal on 10/6/18 vs. Ontario
Glenn Gawdin recorded his first pro point and goal on 10/6/18 vs. Ontario past Peter Budaj
Heat Head Coach Cail MacLean coached his first AHL Game on 10/5/18 @ Bakersfield
Alan Quine suited up in his 200th AHL game on 10/5/18 @ Bakersfield
Glenn Gawdin made his pro debut on 10/5/18 @ Bakersfield
