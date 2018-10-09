Rychel Scores First Goal of the Season and Foo, Quine & Klimchuk Record Multi-Point Efforts During Opening Weekend

October 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Records

Last Week's Record: 0-1-1-0, 1 point

Overall Record: 0-1-1-0, 0.250 Points Percentage, 5th in the Pacific Division

Last Week's Results

Oct. 5 - Stockton Heat 1 at Bakersfield 8

Oct. 6 - Stockton Heat 5 vs. Ontario 6 (OT)

This Week's Schedule

Fri, Oct 12 - Stockton Heat at Ontario Reign - Citizens Business Bank Arena (7:00 p.m.)

Sat. Oct. 13 - Stockton Heat vs. San Jose Barracuda - Stockton Arena (6:00 p.m.)

Recent Transactions

10/6 - Anthony Peluso recalled to Calgary from Stockton

10/5 - Curtis Lazar assigned to Stockton from Calgary

10/5 - Rasmus Andersson recalled to Calgary from Stockton

10/5 - Mason McDonald assigned to Kansas City

10/3 - Zach Fischer assigned to Kansas City

Team Leaders

Goals: Spencer Foo with 2

Assists: Alan Quine with 2

Points: Spencer Foo with 3

PIMs: Kayle Doetzel with 12

Wins: N/A

Losses: Tyler Parsons with 1

GAA: Jon Gillies with 5.77

SV%: Jon Gillies with 0.813

Team Stats

Goals For: Week: 6 | Overall: 6

Goals Against: Week: 14 | Overall: 14

Power Play: 1-8 (12.5%), T-18th in AHL

Penalty Kill: 6-11 (54.5%), 28th in AHL

Records vs. Opponents

Pacific Division

Bakersfield (0-1-0-0)

Colorado (0-0-0-0)

Ontario (0-0-1-0)

San Diego (0-0-0-0)

San Jose (0-0-0-0)

Tucson (0-0-0-0)

TOTALS vs. PACIFIC: (0-1-1-0)

Central Division:

Iowa (0-0-0-0)

Manitoba (0-0-0-0)

San Antonio (0-0-0-0)

Texas (0-0-0-0)

TOTALS vs. CENTRAL: (0-0-0-0)

Calgary Flames (NHL)

Record Last Week: 1-1-0, 2 points

Record Overall: 1-1-0, 2 points, 3rd in Pacific Division

This Week's Schedule:

Tue. Oct. 9 - Flames at Nashville Predators (5:00 p.m. PST)

Thu. Oct. 11 - Flames at St. Louis Blues (5:00 p.m. PST)

Sat. Oct. 13 - Flames at Colorado Avalanche (7:00 p.m. PST)

Kansas City Mavericks (ECHL)

This Week's Season Opener:

Fri. Oct. 12 - Mavericks at Allen Americans (5:05 p.m. PST)

News and Notes

The Heat were one of seven other teams in the AHL who played an overtime game during opening weekend including Chicago, Colorado, Milwaukee, Ontario, Springfield, Texas and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Stockton is tied 16th in the AHL averaging 3 goals per game, averages the 23rd most shots for in the AHL with 26 per game and tied-22nd with 34 shots against

Kerby Rychel joined Derek Grant, Matt Frattin and Andrew Mangiapane as first goal scorers for the Stockton Heat in a season

Rychel will also be wearing #12 going forward this season

Alan Quine played in his 200th AHL game on Friday and then recorded his first multi-point effort since recording a hat trick on April 2, 2016 while with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Tyler Parsons became the second goalie ever to open the season between the pipes as Jon Gillies had previously started all three of the Heat's opening nights, however, Gillies has now played in each of the Heat's opening night games

Curtis Lazar made his Heat debut on Saturday vs. Ontario, his first AHL game since 11/18/16 while playing with the Binghamton Senators

Approaching Milestones

Kerby Rychel is 1 assist from 100 AHL assists

Jon Gillies is 2 starts away from 100 pro starts

He's also 13 wins away from 50 AHL wins

He's also 14 starts away from his 100th AHL start

Andrew Mangiapane is 4 assists from 50 AHL assists

He's also 9 goals from 50 AHL goals

He's also 13 points away from 100 AHL points

Marcus Hogstrom is 5 points from 100 pro points (SWE, KHL, AHL)

Morgan Klimchuk is 6 points away from 100 AHL points

He's also 8 goals away from 50 AHL goals

He's also 10 games away from 200 AHL games

Buddy Robinson is 7 assists from 100 AHL assists

Michael Paliotta is 8 points away from 50 AHL points

Spencer Foo is 8 points from 50 AHL points

Rinat Valiev is 9 assists from 50 AHL assists

Tyler Graovac is 9 points away from 150 pro points (NHL, AHL)

Alan Quine is 11 assists away from 100 AHL assists

Recently Accomplished Milestones

Andrew O'Brien recorded his 50th AHL point with his goal on 10/6/18 vs. Ontario

Glenn Gawdin recorded his first pro point and goal on 10/6/18 vs. Ontario past Peter Budaj

Heat Head Coach Cail MacLean coached his first AHL Game on 10/5/18 @ Bakersfield

Alan Quine suited up in his 200th AHL game on 10/5/18 @ Bakersfield

Glenn Gawdin made his pro debut on 10/5/18 @ Bakersfield

