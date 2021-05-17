Ryan Weiss Named Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week for May 10-16

AMARILLO, Texas - Sod Poodles pitcher Ryan Weiss has been named Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 10 - 16, the League announced.

On the week, the Illinois native made one start on May 12 at Wichita, throwing six hitless innings with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Weiss has started two games this season, combining to allow just one run on four hits in 10 innings pitched. His 0.90 ERA on the season is the lowest among Sod Poodles starting pitchers with at least two starts. Weiss is in his third professional season after being selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth round of the 2018 June draft out of Wright State University (Dayton, OH). In 2019, Weiss made 26 starts across then Single-A Kane County and High-A Visalia, leading all Arizona Diamondbacks minor league pitchers. In his career, he is 8-8 with a 3.84 ERA in 41 games with 40 starts.

This award marks the first of his professional career.

Weiss is scheduled to make his third start of the season in the Sod Poodles home opener against the Midland Rockhounds on Tuesday, May 18 at HODGETOWN.

