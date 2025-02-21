Ryan Terefenko Stays on FIRE in Victory
February 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
Ryan Terefenko is ON A TEAR.
The transition specialist adds 3 goals & 1 assist in Halifax Thunderbirds win over Ottawa, bringing his 4-game total to 11 goals and 7 assists.
Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from February 21, 2025
- Black Bears Fall Short Against Thunderbirds - Ottawa Black Bears
- Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Rush - Vancouver Warriors
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Vancouver Warriors Look to Embrace Their Inner Super Hero on Marvel Super Hero Night - Vancouver Warriors
- Game Prep: Black Bears vs. Thunderbirds - Ottawa Black Bears
- Vancouver Warriors Face Tough Saskatchewan Rush on Marvel Superhero Night - Vancouver Warriors
- Swarm Second Half Begins on the Road against the Toronto Rock - Georgia Swarm
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.