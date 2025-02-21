Ryan Terefenko Stays on FIRE in Victory

February 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ryan Terefenko is ON A TEAR.

The transition specialist adds 3 goals & 1 assist in Halifax Thunderbirds win over Ottawa, bringing his 4-game total to 11 goals and 7 assists.

