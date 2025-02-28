Ryan Smith Scores 4 Goals in Rochester Win

February 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ryan Smith is a force to be reckoned with!

Rochester's #43 scored 4 goals tonight and now sits atop the league leaderboard!

