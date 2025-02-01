Ryan Smith Nets His League Leading 24th Goal

February 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video







Ryan Smith stays red hot, netting a hat trick and taking the league lead with 24 goals!

The @RochesterKnighthawks Forward continues to dominate the floor!

