Ryan Smith Hero HL vs. HFX

January 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video







Ryan Smith added 4G, 3A to the Rochester Knighthawks' 18-goal output!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.