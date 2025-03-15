Sports stats



NLL Colorado Mammoth

Ryan Lee Scores 4 Goals and 2 Assists in Mammoth Victory

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video


Ryan Lee puts on a clinic with 4 goals and 2 assists as the Colorado Mammoth take down the Philadelphia Wings 10-8!
Check out the Colorado Mammoth Statistics

