Ryan Lee Nets Huge Hat Trick for Colorado

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video







Ryan Lee puts up 3 goals and 4 assists in his team's 15-9 win over the Desert Dogs.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from December 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.