Ryan Lee Has 6-Point Night vs Toronto
February 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video
Ryan Lee nets 3 and helps with 3 in the 9-8 OT loss vs Toronto
Check out the Colorado Mammoth Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from February 1, 2025
- Triolo Fills the Net in Rush's 12-8 Win - Saskatchewan Rush
- Rock Win OT Thriller 9-8 Over Mammoth - Toronto Rock
- Las Vegas Desert Dogs Fall to Georgia Swarm, 16-14 - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Seals Lose to Saskatchewan Rush 12-8 - San Diego Seals
- Bandits Beat Albany 16-10 in Inaugural Tucker out Lymphoma Cup Game - Buffalo Bandits
- Hartley's Return Leads Knighthawks to First-Ever Win in Philadelphia - Rochester Knighthawks
- Albany FireWolves Fall to Buffalo Bandits on Tucker Out Lymphoma Night - Albany FireWolves
- Wings Come Up Short Against Rochester - Philadelphia Wings
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Bandits Play FireWolves in Buffalo's Opening Tucker Out Lymphoma Cup Game - Buffalo Bandits
- Albany FireWolves Travel to Face Buffalo Bandits in NLL Finals Rematch & Tucker Out Lymphoma Night - Albany FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Mammoth Stories
- Colorado Drops Dramatic 9-8 Overtime Decision to Toronto Rock Saturday
- Mammoth Look to Keep Rolling During Y2K Showdown vs. Toronto Rock
- Mammoth Score Three-Straight Late as Zed Williams Provides Game-Winner at Rochester
- Mammoth Head Back East to Conclude Road Trip in Rochester Saturday
- Colorado Closes Out Home And Home Series With 13-10 Loss In Albany