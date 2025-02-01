Sports stats



Colorado Mammoth

Ryan Lee Has 6-Point Night vs Toronto

February 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video


Ryan Lee nets 3 and helps with 3 in the 9-8 OT loss vs Toronto
